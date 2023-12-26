All systems go at Newark Liberty International Airport for post-holiday travelers and tourists alike

NEWARK, N.J. -- Airports were busy the day after Christmas, but not as chaotic as times last week leading into the holiday.

CBS New York's Nick Caloway reported Tuesday from Newark Liberty International Airport, where plenty of people were trying to check their bags before flying out.

Most passengers told Caloway the holiday travel rush has been smooth sailing so far.

The rush is far from over, with people flying home after Christmas or just doing some sightseeing.

"Just visiting, wanted to come out. First time in New York," traveler Florencio Cordero told Caloway. "Wanted to come and visit the Statue of Liberty, all that good stuff."

"Central Park, Rockettes, Broadway show -- all the things," traveler Katie Eckhoff said.

Those flying in reported a pretty calm travel day and quiet airports.

"It was empty, it was empty," said Cordero. "I was like, man, we should've come today instead."

For the millions of people taking to the skies during the holiday, this year was much better than last. There were fewer than 200 cancelations and only about 2,000 delays for U.S. bound flights.

Still, some Southwest passengers ran into trouble in the Midwest. The airline blamed dense fog over the weekend in Chicago for canceling more than 100 flights.

"We're not going nowhere. No planes going in or out," traveler Brenda Straughter said.

Southwest expected a full recovery by Tuesday.

"It's terrible. I'm just trying to keep a smile, keep a positive outlook to keep from crying," said Straughter.

The TSA predicts this Friday, Dec. 29, and Monday, Jan. 1, will be the busiest days at airports across the U.S. as we round out the holiday travel rush.

Travelers are urged to get to the airport at least two hours before their flights.