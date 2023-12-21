Holiday travel rush begins at area airports, with Thursday among the 3 busiest days to fly

NEWARK, N.J. -- Local airports are already filled with holiday travelers, and Thursday is expected to be the first of the three busiest days.

AAA says Americans are taking to the skies in record numbers this holiday season, beating pre-pandemic numbers.

CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook reports from Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport, where the rush is already in full swing. By 6 a.m., there was an hour wait to check in.

"We've got some big airports in London, in the U.K., and they're always like this. So pretty used to it, I guess," one traveler told Westbrook.

"No, it's insane. If I wasn't early, I'd miss my flight," another traveler said. "It's just a nightmare. I recommend getting here early, like two, maybe two and a half, hours early."

On Wednesday, travelers could be seen waiting in line at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal C to check their luggage and make it through security.

TSA predicts Thursday, Friday and New Year's Day will be the busiest travel days this holiday season. The agency expects to screen more 2.5 million people each of those days.

To put that in perspective, airports are expected to surpass prior records. AAA says this year should see a 2.2% increase from last year.

So far, the weather hasn't proven to be a challenge, but Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned about the potential for bad weather.

"We may see some bad weather impacting travel around Christmas and New Year's. The FAA is working closely with airlines to plan for that possibility," he said. "So if you're concerned about weather affecting your travel plans, please remember to check directly with your airline for the most up-to-date information on your flight."

On a positive note, travel experts report cancelations are down nearly half from what we saw during the same period last year.

The FAA says it's creating more air traffic routes, especially along the East Coast, to help keep planes moving over the holidays.