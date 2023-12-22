Lines form early as holiday travel rush continues at Newark Liberty International Airport

NEWARK, N.J. -- Local airports will be filled with passengers again Friday, which the TSA expects will be one of the busiest days of the holiday travel season.

CBS New York's John Dias is live at Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B, where there are already long lines at the Spirit Airlines check-in counter.

"I feel excited. For me, it's a very exciting time, because it's holiday. I know it might be very stressful for dealing with traveling and wait time, but still I feel very good," traveler Ibrahim Diallo told Dias.

"I have to wake up extra early, so stressful, but I still feel happy," another traveler added.

So far, things are looking good for travelers, with cancelations way down from this time last year.

The 10-day holiday stretch is expected to be another record-breaking one, with this year's total domestic travel up more than 2%.

AAA projects 7.5 million people will travel by air -- more than the previous record set right before the COVID pandemic in 2019, when 7.3 million people hopped on planes for the holidays.

The TSA forecasts Friday and New Year's Day will be the busiest remaining travel days this holiday season, expecting to screen 2.5 million passengers each day.

The agency says travelers should arrive at security checkpoints two hours before their departure.

In total, AAA says 115 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this holiday season.

