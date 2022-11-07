Hochul, Zeldin in last-minute campaign blitz ahead of Election Day

NEW YORK - The countdown to Election Day is on, with just hours to go before the pivotal midterms and, here in New York, the governor's race.

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports, it has become an unexpectedly tight race.

Less than 24 hours away from the big day, and the two candidates are using this time to convince why they should be New York's next governor.

It's the sprint to the finish line. Both Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin are pulling out all the stops in an attempt to convince voters why they are the one.

"I have been running a marathon since August 24th, but I've always done it at a sprinters pace, and this is when I really step up," Hochul said.

"The issue that I hear about a lot from New Yorkers is that they care about wanting to be able to feel safer on the streets," Zeldin said.

In the Soundview section of the Bronx, Zeldin talked about crime and overall public safety, especially on the subways. He spoke at the Morrison Avenue Station on the number 6 train, where a man was stabbed in the neck Sunday morning. He used this time to throw jabs at former President Bill Clinton, who he says joked and laughed about skyrocketing subway crime in the city at a recent Hochul event.

"After that, he then starts mocking us focused on the need to fight crime," Zeldin said.

Hochul fired back Monday morning on the Upper West Side, where she also spoke about crime. She called the accusations "absurd" and a fearmongering tactic by the congressman.

"He's hyperventilating trying to scare people and New Yorkers are on to it," Hochul said. "I'm working on a real solution. The solution is the state for the first time is deploying state officers into the subways. We have cameras on the trains, we are helping people with severe mental health problems."

The back and forth comes after a busy weekend for the two candidates, making their presence known in various communities in New York City and upstate, not wanting to cut any corners in the race to the finish line.

"It's my 14th election. My family is here. My daughter, who is in her 30s, has been doing this since she was just 4 years old. So, this is what we do. You peak on Election Day. That's all that matters," Hochul said.

The city's Board of Elections reports more than 430,000 people have voted already during the early voting period, which ended Sunday night, with Brooklyn and Manhattan pulling the weight.

As for Election Day, polls open at 6 a.m.