Subway rider stabbed after trying to stop man from bothering woman on 4 train in the Bronx

NEW YORK - There was more violence on the subway late Sunday night. 

Police said around 9 p.m. in the Bronx, a passenger riding a 4 train noticed a man bothering a woman. 

When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the elbow. 

Officers arriving at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station managed to arrest the 42-year-old suspect and recovered a knife.

The 54-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. 

First published on November 7, 2022 / 5:46 AM

