GMHC says long-term HIV/AIDS survivors need help now more than ever

GMHC says long-term HIV/AIDS survivors need help now more than ever

GMHC says long-term HIV/AIDS survivors need help now more than ever

NEW YORK -- GMHC dedicates resources to ending the AIDS epidemic and elevating the lives of those living with HIV/AIDS, and one group in particular needs more help now than ever -- long-term survivors.

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock sat down with two long-term survivors who share their stories in hopes of helping others.

"AIDS is still around," survivor Scott Hamilton said.

"It's still raging," survivor Kenneth D. Teasley said.

Hamilton and Teasley live with HIV and have for decades.

Hamilton recalls sharing the news he was HIV positive with loved ones and coworkers in the early 2000s.

"I didn't lose a friend, and I only got warmth and beauty out of it," he said.

He knows not everyone gets such responses, but he wants those recently diagnosed to not assume they'll be shunned.

"I would say, once you get over the stigma, find a good doctor and work with them," Teasley said.

Shortly after Teasley learned he was HIV positive, he was also diagnosed with kidney disease; he has lived with both for 29 years.

"In 2016, I was called into their office and asked if I would want to participate, and I said yes. Two months later, I received my transplant, about 10 days after my 50th birthday," Teasley said.

In 2016, he became the first HOPE Act organ recipient in New York state. HOPE stands for "HIV Organ Policy Equity." Teasley received a kidney from an HIV-positive donor.

"What did I just do? This is my worst nightmare. But it became the greatest thing that ever happened to me," he said.

He became an outspoken advocate for organ donation and receipt.

"I felt it was someone's responsibility to tell other people who were HIV that this option was available," Teasley said.

Teasley also dedicated his time to research with the SHARE Project -- Survivors of HIV Advocating for Research Equity.

He says a just-completed survey revealed "people with HIV they, yes, they want a cure. But they also want to make sure that their doctors will be able to treat them."

Survivors 50 and older want focus and research on cognitive decline.

"As we age, it's actually earlier than the regular population," Teasley said. "At least five to 10 years earlier."

Both Teasley and Hamilton worry about cognitive decline; they are both over the age of 50 making them representatives of the largest group of people living with HIV and AIDS, according to Krishna Stone with GMHC.

"These folks are, along with aging, you know, physically and psychologically, they are also dealing with HIV- and AIDS-related stigma, which is tragically still around 42 years later in this epidemic," she said.

Stone says they may experience an increase in depression and isolation, along with other mental health and substance abuse issues. This is why GMHC has several programs dedicated to the aging population.

"Socialization is key to supporting long-term survivors," Stone said.

GMHC's programs include:

the Healthy Aging Project, which offers workshops and support groups,

the Terry Brenneis and David Boger Hub for Long-Term Survivors, which helps those diagnosed prior to 1996 lead healthy, happy lives,

the Buddy Program, where trained volunteers provide emotional support, visit with clients or go on outings with them,

and Thriving at 50 and Beyond for Black and Latinx survivors to engage in discussion groups and webinars.

GMHC services prove incredibly beneficial for Hamilton, he says.

"The long-term survival group was really, really instrumental to me coming out of COVID. Social interaction, trying to meet other people that have HIV," he said.

His relationship with GMHC started in the early 2000s, though, at AIDS Walk New York. He walked last year, too.

"It was a joyous occasion, being in Central Park and walking around with other people that are there to support you," Hamilton said.

He plans on rocking the park this weekend.

AIDS Walk New York takes place this Sunday, May 21. Thousands will flood Central Park to take part in GMHC's largest fundraiser.

"This is the 38th annual AIDS New York," Stone said.

Stone says the walk offers a beautiful opportunity to remember those lost and to celebrate how far we've come in the fight against HIV/AIDS, while raising awareness of how much work still needs to be done, especially for an aging population.

AIDS Walk New York also offers free HIV Testing for in the park and a dance party. CBS2 is a proud sponsor.