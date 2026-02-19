Active gas main fire in Hillsborough, N.J. forces evacuations, authorities say

An active gas main fire in Hillsborough, New Jersey, has forced people to evacuate their homes.

Video shows flames shooting out of a sewer Thursday on Millstone River Road in the Somerset County neighborhood.

Police discovered a leak in an underground PSE&G pipeline was fueling the flames after getting called about a live electrical wire sparking on the ground at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

PSE&G crews have since been working on reducing pressure in the gas main in order to turn off the valve, but the situation has been contained, authorities said.

Flames shoot out of a sewer on Millstone River Road in Hillsborough, NJ after a gas leak. Feb. 19, 2026. CBS News New York

At least seven homes were evacuated and the road was closed down between Claremont Driver and the Millstone River Road Bypass, according to officials.

"Fire Chief Chris Weniger noted that the evacuations were conducted out of an overabundance of caution to ensure resident safety while the fire continues to burn," a statement on the township's website said.

No injuries or residential property damage were reported.