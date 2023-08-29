Highland Falls bagel shop reopens 7 weeks after storms caused thousands of dollars' worth of damage

Highland Falls bagel shop reopens 7 weeks after being damaged by storm

HIGHLAND FALLS, N.Y. -- A neighborhood shop in Orange County reopened Tuesday, seven weeks after a severe storm caused major flooding in the area.

Wilmer Londa smiled as he welcomed back customers at Grandma's Bagel and Pizzeria in Highland Falls.

His shop suffered more than $30,000 in damage from the fast-moving storms.

The Larkin Community Response Task Force gathered volunteers, donations and other resources to help reopen the shop.

"Had it not been for the foundation that was created and a group of community advocates and organizations, this would not have been possible," said State Assemblyman Brian Maher, co-founder of the Larkin Task Force.

"I would say thank you very much to him for being back to business so we're here," Londa said.

The Larkin Task Force says it's still waiting for assistance from FEMA before it can help other affected businesses and homeowners.