Watch CBS News
Local News

Highland Falls bagel shop reopens 7 weeks after storms caused thousands of dollars' worth of damage

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Highland Falls bagel shop reopens 7 weeks after being damaged by storm
Highland Falls bagel shop reopens 7 weeks after being damaged by storm 00:55

HIGHLAND FALLS, N.Y. -- A neighborhood shop in Orange County reopened Tuesday, seven weeks after a severe storm caused major flooding in the area.

Wilmer Londa smiled as he welcomed back customers at Grandma's Bagel and Pizzeria in Highland Falls.

His shop suffered more than $30,000 in damage from the fast-moving storms.

The Larkin Community Response Task Force gathered volunteers, donations and other resources to help reopen the shop.

"Had it not been for the foundation that was created and a group of community advocates and organizations, this would not have been possible," said State Assemblyman Brian Maher, co-founder of the Larkin Task Force.

"I would say thank you very much to him for being back to business so we're here," Londa said.

The Larkin Task Force says it's still waiting for assistance from FEMA before it can help other affected businesses and homeowners.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 4:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.