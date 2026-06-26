Long Island school district official accused of trashing ballots to rig election

A Long Island school district official is accused of trashing ballots to rig an election.

The commissioner of the New York State Education Department annulled the results of the Hempstead Union Free School District's May 19 trustee election and ordered a revote be held within 60 days.

Video allegedly shows clerk ripping up ballots

Randy Stith, former Hempstead Board of Education president, said video and photos show the school district clerk smuggling absentee ballots for the incumbent candidate. The clerk later allegedly ripped them in half and threw them into the garbage.

"There's always been suspicions that, you know, the elections were being tainted by voter fraud, but here's the proof," Stith said. "We have video footage. We have still pictures."

A Long Island school district official is accused of trashing ballots to rig an election. Hempstead Union Free School District

Both the clerk and the incumbent candidate declined comment.

In a statement, the district said, in part:

"The Board appreciates the Commissioner's expeditious review of this matter, which enables the District to move forward with the revote in accordance with the Commissioner's ruling. The Board is committed to ensuring that the revote is conducted fairly, transparently, and in full compliance with all applicable legal requirements, while facilitating a seamless Board transition prior to the start of the 2026–2027 school year in September."

In a statement, the Nassau County District Attorney's Office said, "NCDA has received a referral from the Hempstead School Board and is reviewing the allegations. We decline further comment."

A 51-page petition has been filed by the district with the state.

Revote to be held in Hempstead

Candidate Caprice Rines said she and the two others vying for the seat have been cheated.

"This is a definite conspiracy of voter fraud," she said. "We are disenfranchised in this situation."

The Hempstead school board president said they are committed to ensuring the revote is fair, transparent and in full compliance with all legal requirements.

"We want the community to know that we're gonna do our very best to ensure that this election runs correctly," school board trustee Lamont Johnson said.

"The great thing now is students have a voice on the Boards of Education as student ex officio, so they're even closer to the process," Hempstead Schools Superintendent Gary Rush said.

"Please tell your loved ones, tell your elders, your mothers, your fathers, your grandparents, step out to the polls," Hempstead Board of Education President Jeffery Spencer said. "Help them to the polls. That way, your vote counts."