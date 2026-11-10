Emergency responders on the scene of incident involving helicopter in Bayonne, N.J.

Emergency responders are at the scene of an incident involving a helicopter in Bayonne, New Jersey Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 9 a.m. at the Port Liberty Container Terminal.

A piece of the helicopter's tail is visible after an incident on Nov. 10, 2026 in Bayonne, N.J. CBS News New York

Video from the scene shows a helicopter in a roadway with a portion of its tail broken off on the ground nearby.

According to air traffic control audio, the helicopter pilot declared a mayday, saying the helicopter had an engine out. There were two people on board, along with 500 pounds of fuel, the pilot said. The helicopter then landed at Bayonne piers.

CBS News New York has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration and other officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.