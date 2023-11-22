Heavy rainfall dampens holiday travel with millions on the move for Thanksgiving

NEW YORK -- It's a very wet start to one of the busiest travel days of the year.

We have live team coverage from the roads to the airports to help plan ahead and get where you're going safely.

Rain on the roads

CBS New York's John Dias is live at the Long Island welcome center in Dix Hills, where the roads are wet and full of puddles.

AAA predicts today will be the busiest day on the roads this holiday season, and drive times will be up almost 88%.

The company expects most travelers will drive to their destinations, with more than 49 million getting behind the wheel.

Experts say to make sure your vehicle is ready for a road trip by changing the fluids and, if you can, throw on a new pair of wiper blades for the rain.

"We anticipate upwards of 320,000 breakdowns nationwide from Wednesday until Sunday -- flat tires, dead batteries are the top two items we get calls for," AAA Northeast Senior Manager of Public Affairs Robert Sinclair told CBS New York. "So give those things attention before you hit the road."

The rain will be heavy throughout the morning until about 8 a.m. on the island. If you can put off your trip until after 6 p.m., that may be a better option.

At the airports

CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook is live at Newark Liberty International Airport, where a handful of flights have minor delays.

"We came in really early, anticipating that it's going to be a huge line, but it was pretty simple, it's good," one traveler said.

"Always start early," said another. "In case changes do come."

"Be patient, a lot of patience," another added.

TSA and the airlines say they are fully prepared to handle the holiday rush, and in the event Mother Nature throws a curve ball.

TSA reports at least 30 minute wait times for standard passengers, and 10 minutes for those with pre-check.

"It's always good to err on the side of caution. So if you're feeling a little bit stressed about security, I would say give yourself some extra time," United Airlines Managing Director of Customer Service Cyrus Sarkari told CBS New York.

"When we are loading bags and moving airplanes around, if there's reduced visibility could slow us down a little bit. But from a customer standpoint, don't expect any disruption," United Airlines Managing Director of Operations at Newark John Weigand said.

AAA believes 55.4 million Americans will travel overall this holiday, up 2.3% from last year. Those numbers are projected to tick up Saturday and Sunday when people make the return trip home.

The company advises you start your return early to avoid delays.

Track your flight

Stick with the CBS New York First Alert Weather team for the latest track and timing of the storm.