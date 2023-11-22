Watch CBS News

Heavy rain putting a damper on holiday rush

AAA predicts today will be the busiest day on the roads this holiday season, with more than 49 million Americans getting behind the wheel. CBS New York's John Dias is live at the Long Island welcome center in Dix Hills.
