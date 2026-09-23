Harvey Weinstein faces sentencing in New York sexual assault case

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul, will be in a New York City courtroom Wednesday for sentencing on a criminal sexual assault conviction from 2025.

Weinstein, 74, was convicted of committing a sexual act against former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley at his Manhattan apartment in 2006.

A jury convicted him in 2020 on that and another rape charge relating to an accusation by actress Jessica Mann. He was sentenced to 23 years, but it was overturned by the State of New York Court of Appeals in April 2024.

A new jury convicted Weinstein again in Haley's case in 2025.

"Testifying in the face of constant disruptions, victim shaming and deliberate attempts to distort the truth was exhausting and at times dehumanizing. But today's verdict gives me hope," said Haley in June 2025.

At a trial earlier this year, a New York jury became deadlocked and couldn't reach a verdict on whether Weinstein raped Mann. Prosecutors dropped the rape charge instead of trying him for a fourth time.

Weinstein has already served more than six years in prison and is now facing up to 25 years for this conviction. He was accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, sparking the #MeToo Movement. The allegations have been ongoing for years and have spanned multiple states.

In California, he was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault, including rape, by a Los Angeles jury in 2022. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison on those charges.

Weinstein has denied sexually assaulting or raping anyone. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges he has faced.

Before the judge decides on the sentencing Tuesday, Haley plans to give a victim impact statement. Weinstein is also expected to speak.