Harvey Weinstein back in court as prosecutors weigh retrial in NYC rape case

Harvey Weinstein will be back in court Thursday after his latest New York City rape trial ended in a mistrial.

Prosecutors will announce if they want to pursue a retrial. This would be the 74-year-old's fourth trial in the city.

An appeals court overturned Weinstein's 2020 conviction, and a jury deadlocked twice in the Weinstein case involving actress Jessica Mann. She has accused Weinstein of raping her in a New York City hotel room in 2013.

The jury in May told the judge it was deadlocked. They had deliberated for about three days before writing a note to the judge saying they couldn't reach a verdict.

"We the jury request to let the judge know that the members of the jury have concluded that we cannot reach a unanimous decision," jurors wrote.

During the trial, Mann took the stand, giving nearly two hours of emotional testimony.

She told the jury she had a consensual relationship with Weinstein but was raped in 2013 when she repeatedly said no.

"Today's decision to declare a mistrial doesn't in any way detract from the truth I told and the violent crimes Harvey Weinstein committed upon me and so many others. I chose to testify in three trials because I am telling the truth," Mann said after the trial.

Weinstein's lawyers argued the relationship was consensual. They said Mann continued to see Weinstein after the incident and expressed warm feelings.

Weinstein has admitted he "acted wrongly" but denies ever assaulting anyone.