Sources: Harvey Marcelin, 83, arrested in connection to body parts found in Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- An 83-year-old man is under arrest in connection to a series of body parts found in Brooklyn. 

Police sources tell CBS2 Harvey Marcelin has been charged with concealment of a human corpse. 

Investigators believe he used a saw to dismember a woman's body. 

A torso was found inside shopping cart last week in East New York, and a leg was discovered inside a parked car Monday in Cypress Hills. 

It's unclear how Marcelin knew the victim. 

Her name has not been released. 

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 10, 2022 / 10:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

