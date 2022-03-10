Sources: Harvey Marcelin, 83, arrested in connection to body parts found in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- An 83-year-old man is under arrest in connection to a series of body parts found in Brooklyn.
Police sources tell CBS2 Harvey Marcelin has been charged with concealment of a human corpse.
Investigators believe he used a saw to dismember a woman's body.
A torso was found inside shopping cart last week in East New York, and a leg was discovered inside a parked car Monday in Cypress Hills.
It's unclear how Marcelin knew the victim.
Her name has not been released.
