Man finds human leg inside car in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) -- Police say a human leg was found inside a car Monday in Brooklyn.

A man made the gruesome discovery around 3:30 p.m. while walking on Jamaica Avenue in Cypress Hills.

Police said there is no evidence that the incident is connected to a dismembered body found last week in East New York, but the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.