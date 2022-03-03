NYPD: Woman's dismembered body found inside shopping cart on Brooklyn street

Human torso found in bag inside shopping cart in East New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a dismembered body was found early Thursday morning in Brooklyn.

Police said they responded around 1:45 a.m. to a report of a possible body part near Pennsylvania and Atlantic avenues in East New York.

NYPD on scene in East New York, Brooklyn, where a woman’s torso was found in a bag in a shopping cart. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/PKYaoJkmdL — Andrea Grymes (@AndreaGrymesTV) March 3, 2022

When they arrived, officers found a woman's torso stuffed into a bag that had been placed inside a shopping cart.

People who work nearby were shaken by the discovery.

"Very upset. Especially around here, so many things happen. It's scary," one person said.

"Getting worse and worse in New York. I'm scared about it," said Sungwo Hong, owner of the United Safety Depot.

The woman has not been identified, and no other body parts have been discovered.

Investigators say the city medical examiner will determine exactly how the woman died.