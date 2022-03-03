Watch CBS News

NYPD: Woman's dismembered body found inside shopping cart on Brooklyn street

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Human torso found in bag inside shopping cart in East New York 00:41

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a dismembered body was found early Thursday morning in Brooklyn. 

Police said they responded around 1:45 a.m. to a report of a possible body part near Pennsylvania and Atlantic avenues in East New York. 

When they arrived, officers found a woman's torso stuffed into a bag that had been placed inside a shopping cart. 

People who work nearby were shaken by the discovery.

"Very upset. Especially around here, so many things happen. It's scary," one person said.

"Getting worse and worse in New York. I'm scared about it," said Sungwo Hong, owner of the United Safety Depot. 

The woman has not been identified, and no other body parts have been discovered.

Investigators say the city medical examiner will determine exactly how the woman died.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 3, 2022 / 6:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.