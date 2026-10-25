Opera community reflects on passing of Harlem singer Martina Arroyo

New York's opera community is reflecting on the life of Martina Arroyo, a singer who broke barriers as a leading soprano at The Met Opera. Arroyo passed away on Oct. 13 at the age of 90.

Born in Harlem to a Puerto Rican father and an African American mother from South Carolina, Arroyo discovered a gift for music at a young age. In a 2002 profile, she recalled learning piano from her mother and singing in local churches around Harlem, including Greater Calvary Baptist Church and the now-closed Baptist Temple Church.

Early exposure to opera came at Hunter College High School (HCHS) in Manhattan where she was selected for the school's renowned graduate-level Hunter College Opera Workshop directed by Josef Turnau, the famed co-director of the Vienna State Opera Company. Turnau became one of Arroyo's early advocates, recommending her to Marinka Gurewich, the woman who would become her lifelong vocal coach. Arroyo also earned her Bachelor of Arts in Romance languages from Hunter College.

Arroyo's career would take her around the world. After winning one of The Met's singing competitions at a young age, she performed in supporting roles at the opera house for three seasons before taking her talents to Europe. Her leading debut at The Met came by chance in 1965 when she was asked to step in as the title character of Giuseppe Verdi's "Aida." She continued to perform with The Met until 1986 but remained a "friend" to the institution for years to come.

Known for her rich voice and sense of humor, Arroyo stayed connected with Hunter College throughout her life, serving on their Board of Trustees. In 2025, the college named an annual student award in her honor.

She also received a Kennedy Center Honor from then-President Barack Obama in 2013. Arroyo continued to give back by holding master classes and teaching young opera students, founding the Martina Arroyo Foundation in 2003. Those who knew her say making the art form more accessible was one of her lifelong passions.

"She always had that inside of her, that she wanted to teach in some way," said Meghan Getting-Straesser, of Hunter College Foundation and Office of Institutional Advancement. "So, that when she was in a place, in a position in her career where she could help others, up and coming students, that she was able to do that."

Susan Gonzalez, the director of the Vocal Performance Program and the Hunter Opera Theater, worked directly with Arroyo over the years before her passing and remembers the singer for her generosity and her "wicked" sense of humor.

"When I think of her, I think of the word 'mentor' because that's what she wants to everyone," said Gonzalez. "She would do a deep dive into whatever question you asked, whatever situation you were facing."

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