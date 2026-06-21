2 teens, 2 adults injured in Harlem park shooting

Police are searching for the gunman in an overnight shooting that left four people injured at a park in Harlem.

Two teenagers were among the victims.

Shooting happened near basketball court, sources say

Evidence markers on shell casings cover Brigadier General Charles Young Park just off of Malcolm X Boulevard and 143rd Street.

"I saw a bunch of guys running all through the park, but 10 minutes later, the whole park was surrounded by officers," said a neighbor who did not wish to be identified.

The neighbor, who has lived in the area for 35 years, said he was woken up by at least a dozen shots coming from the park around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

"Six ran across this bridge, 145th Bridge. There was two that ran under the bridge through the park," he said.

Police sources said the shooting happened near one of the park's basketball courts.

According to sources, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot, a 17-year-old boy was also shot in the foot, a 20-year-old man was shot in the groin and a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg. All are expected to be OK.

"I can't believe they did this"

The neighbor said he wants to see a curfew across the city, especially throughout the warmer months.

"It's terrible. It's very scary. It's mostly these young people, these juveniles," he said.

By Sunday afternoon, the park was peaceful, with some residents setting up a Father's Day lunch while men nearby were playing cards.

"It's not the neighborhood that people would make it out to be," said one lifelong Harlem resident. "It's really a good community, strong neighborhood."

She said neighbors in the area normally look out for each other, and that there are local youth programs that more should take advantage of.

"I can't believe they did this. I really can't. It hurts me," she said. "It makes me wanna cry because Harlem is something to preserve. The culture here is unique."

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.