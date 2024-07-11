Watch CBS News
3-year-old child struck by driver, killed in Harlem

By Katie Houlis, Ali Bauman

NEW YORK -- A child was struck by a driver and killed in Harlem Thursday evening, and another child was hurt.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at Lenox Avenue and West 135th Street, right across the street from Harlem Hospital.

Police said a mother, 37, was crossing the street with her 3-year-old daughter and pushing her two other children, a 2-year-old girl and a 4-month-old girl, in a stroller when the driver of a Nissan SUV struck the 3-year-old.

According to police, the driver, a 40-year-old man, got out of the vehicle, picked up the 3-year-old girl and carried her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 2-year-old girl also suffered minor injuries. The 4-month-old child was not hurt.

According to police, it appears the 3-year-old girl was in the crosswalk when she was struck.

The driver is currently being questioned but has not been charged with a crime at this time.

