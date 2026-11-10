Former Long Island American Legion finance officer accused of stealing $81,000, lying about military history

A former member of the U.S. Army who was dishonorably discharged is accused of stealing funds and benefits from a Long Island American Legion post.

David Agtsteribbe, 58, allegedly fabricated three decades of military service, falsely portraying himself as a prisoner of war, a Green Beret, a Purple Heart recipient and a war hero with dozens of medals of valor.

"Blood, sweat and tears – that's what it costs for an actual person to win a Purple Heart. It cost him nothing but lies," Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

He says Agtsteribbe enlisted in the Army in 1986 and was court-martialed for stealing money from another soldier the following year. According to the DA's office, Agtsteribbe received a bad-conduct discharge and formally separated from the Army in 1988.

The DA says Agtsteribbe joined the American Legion post in Hampton Bays in 2021, allegedly using fabricated military credentials, and was appointed finance officer.

Agtsteribbe allegedly swindled over $81,000 from the organization over the course of almost four years. The DA's office says he transferred funds into his personal checking account and used the money to pay for personal expenses.

"He's a career fraudster," Tierney said.

Officials say Agtsteribbe's claims began unravelling when American Legion members noticed money was missing. They then contacted the Suffolk County sheriff and Southampton town police.

Agtsteribbe was arrested Monday and has been charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of a forged instrument, offering a false instrument for filing, and falsifying business records. He pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

His Legal Aid attorney declined to comment. CBS News New York went to Agtsteribbe's home, but no one answered.

With Veterans Day coming up, residents say the allegations are especially hurtful.

"I feel bad for the American Legion of Hampton Bays because they do a lot of things for the community," said Simone Scotto, of Scotto's Pizza.

"It's bad theft. Especially for people who need it, and a lot who do need it, especially vets," military veteran Rodney Smith said.

Agtsteribbe faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.