House Democrats will vote on their new speaker Wednesday in a major test for Hakeem Jeffries.

If he's re-elected as leader, he would be the first Black Speaker of the House.

Meanwhile, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer believes he will have enough votes to be elected majority leader, despite a challenge from Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

"I'm confident I'll be the next leader. I have the votes, and we're all going to roll up our sleeves and we're going to focus on lowering costs, ending corruption," Schumer said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul voiced her support for Jeffries and Schumer, who are both from Brooklyn.

"These are individuals who know our complicated needs, what we need for infrastructure, what were the projects I wanted to support, how we need more money for housing and childcare and education," she said.

The majority leader vote is set for Dec. 1.

Jeffries, meanwhile, is set to lock down support on Wednesday.

"Right now, I'm in conversation with members across the House Democratic Caucus. We're gonna have a vote tomorrow. The caucus is gonna be able to work its will," he said.

Despite some progressives denying support, political expert O'Brien Murray says Jeffries will have enough votes to secure the nomination

"He's gonna win. There's not a question about it," Murray said. "The best thing he has going for him is that the number of House seats won were so significant, the progressives' power is very minimal."

Jeffries on Tuesday endorsed a greater expansion of Medicare and committed to the fight for a more affordable America.

"We're gonna work hard to drive down the high cost of groceries and gas and housing," Jeffries said.

Murray says if Jeffries and Schumer win, they'll need to work together and must work across the aisle to pull Republican support in the Senate.

"It can't be New York-centric. It has to be bills that benefit the country as a whole," he said. "Healthcare is a nationwide issue."

Murray says on Wednesday, Democrats will determine the voting rules for the speaker nomination and then vote within the conference. Jeffries is pushing for members to record their vote.

On Jan. 3, the new Congress will elect the House speaker.