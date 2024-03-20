Haitian leaders in New York call on U.S. to intervene as violence escalates

Haitian leaders in New York call on U.S. to intervene

NEW YORK -- Haitian community leaders in New York are calling on the United States to intervene, as violence escalates in the country.

They were joined by Mayor Eric Adams and Rev. Al Sharpton for a rally Wednesday at City Hall.

They discussed the ongoing crisis in Haiti, where gang violence has thrown the nation into turmoil as armed groups battle for territory. More than 362,000 people have been internally displaced, and two in three children are in need of urge assistance, according to the United Nations.

New York City is home to one of the largest Haitian communities outside of Haiti, so the crisis hits close to home. Many Haitian New Yorkers say their loved ones there are in a desperate situation.

Advocates urge the U.S. government to not only help stabilize Haiti but also investigate the flow of American guns being trafficked to gangs and fueling the ongoing violence.

Their call for assistance faces some pushback. Congressional Republicans recently blocked an additional $40 million in aid requested by the Biden administration.