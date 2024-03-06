Haitian Americans in New York worried by violence in nation's capital

Violence, political chaos in Haiti has immigrants concerned for family members

NEW YORK -- An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council was held Wednesday after a powerful gang leader in Haiti threatened "civil war that will lead to genocide."

Haiti has seen violent gang attacks and political chaos in the last week, and for the large Haitian immigrant population in Rockland County, it's difficult to watch.

Fifteen hundred miles from Port-au-Prince, a colorful depiction of life in Haiti decorates the side of a Spring Valley community center. It's a contrast to the dark cloud of worry carried by McKenzie St. Germain and other Haitian immigrants.

"I've never seen such a thing like this in Haiti," he said.

He says family there tells him, "Everybody is just watching people dying every day ... With no hope."

"So people are just kind of laying low, trying to avoid the violence?" CBS New York's Tony Aiello asked.

"Exactly," St. Germain said.

Law and order have collapsed, along with basic government functions.

Former policeman Jimmy Cherizier, the leader of a coalition of gangs that control much of the capital, is warning of "genocide" unless embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry is removed from office.

Haiti, long buffeted by natural disasters and political violence, is on the brink of tragedy.

The congressman representing Spring Valley says his Haitian-American constituents are worried and want change.

"In the conversations that I've had, their biggest concern is obviously security on the ground and ensuring that there is a process in place to have a free and fair election," Rep. Mike Lawler said.

A number of people Aiello approached in Spring Valley were reluctant to speak on- or off-camera. One young woman who works at a local health care agency said her cousin was killed in the Haitian capital last week, on his birthday.

Another man said two of his children fled Port-au-Prince, and he hasn't heard from them in days.

"I don't see any future for Haiti at this moment and point," St. Germain said.

"It must hurt you to say that," Aiello said.

"It hurts me a lot," St. Germain said.

Haiti is in crisis and the way out is unclear.

The Pentagon says there are no plans to send United States troops to Haiti. The U.S. is supporting Kenya and other nations that are working to send ground forces there to help restore law and order.