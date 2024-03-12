Some Haitian-Americans hopeful resignation of prime minister will lead to stability in troubled homeland

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Local Haitian-Americans are hopeful the violence plaguing their homeland soon may ease.

The embattled prime minister has agreed to step down. The resignation is seen by many as a necessary step towards resolving the crisis.

"We're always hopeful, remain hopeful. Hopefully, it's a first step towards stability for the country," Mount Vernon Police Officer Willy Altema said Tuesday.

READ MORE: What is happening in Haiti? Here's what to know

Altema said he believes the resignation of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry will open the door for a coalition government, and a measure of stability.

The land where Altema was born is in crisis, with gangs controlling much of the capital city, and a breakdown of law, order, and basic services.

Altema's father, Doral, and sister, Mary, remain in Haiti.

When asked what his sister's mindset currently is, Altema said, "She's stuck at home. She cannot go to work. She works as a teacher. She cannot go to work. She has three kids, can't send them to school due to fear of being kidnapped or killed."

Berthilde Dufrene is president of the Haitian American Nurses Association of the Hudson Valley. She said fear is widespread in Haiti, with access to food and health care diminished by violence and instability.

"As a mental health nurse, I see trauma. I see a lot of anxiety. I see depression and paranoia," Dufrene said.

She said Haiti will need a lot of help to heal from this crisis, including assistance from the U.S. to re-establish security.

"In my personal opinion, I think political instability is our biggest problem, the thing that's keeping us from making progress," Altema said.

He said he's anxious for conditions to improve so he can visit his many family members and friends in his homeland.

President Joe Biden's administration has pledged more than $300 million in aid to Haiti, including $100 million to support a security mission, led by peacekeepers from Kenya.