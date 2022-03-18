High levels of contaminants land Hackensack River on EPA's Superfund list

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Part of the Hackensack River is now on the United States Environmental Protection Agency's Superfund list.

The 19-mile stretch of the river from Newark Bay to Oradell was added to the Superfund site because the riverbed showed high levels of arsenic, lead and other contaminants.

The EPA says putting the Hackensack on the list means the river gets priority and dangerous chemicals will be removed.

The agency says it's too early to determine the cost of the cleanup.