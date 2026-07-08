NYPD releases image of Greenwich Village rape suspect

The NYPD has released new pictures of a suspect wanted in a sexual assault late last month in Lower Manhattan.

Police said the man pulled a knife on a 21-year-old woman before raping her near West 10th Street and Fifth Avenue in Greenwich Village on June 27.

Police say this man pulled a knife on a 21-year-old woman before raping her on June 27 in Greenwich Village. NYPD

The suspect later fled. The victim was transported to a local area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.