Greenburgh, N.Y. water valve break causes 3-hour delay for schools

Schools in the Town of Greenburgh, New York, had three-hour delays Friday due to a water valve break.

The break took place at Central Park Avenue and Ardsley Road Thursday afternoon.

Some residents in Edgemont, Hartsdale and Fairview told Town Supervisor Paul Feiner they had been impacted by the break. Feiner said the break was "more severe than originally thought."

Feiner said all residents should have their water back by Friday afternoon. It remains to be seen if a boil water advisory will be needed.

The problem started while replacing a fire hydrant, according to the Greenburgh water department. The valve came off the pipe during that repair. Crews shut numerous valves in the area to try to stop the water so they could make the repair, but it did not help, according to the water department. An attempt to drain the system resulted in a wider shutdown. Finally, at 4 a.m., crews were able to halt the water flow to make the repair, and a new valve and hydrant were installed.

Greenburgh is located about 50 miles north of New York City.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.