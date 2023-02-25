Watch CBS News
FDNY issues warning about lithium-ion battery fires

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- The FDNY continues to sound the alarm on the dangers of lithium-ion batteries.

They posted a video online of a fire they say was started by an electric skateboard.

The fire commissioner says the lithium-ion batteries are a big problem across the city, already responsible for 22 fires this year alone.

"These are incredibly dangerous devices if they are unregulated or used improperly. They ... show an enormous amount of fire when they catch fire," FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

The commissioner says if you have mobile devices with these batteries, don't leave them charging while you're sleeping and keep them away from your exits so you can escape if necessary.

