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Person arrested following police response at Grand Central Terminal, MTA says

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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A person is under arrest and several train lines delayed after a police response at Grand Central Terminal, the Metropolitan Transit Authority said.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. 

The MTA said there was police activity on a Metro-North train at or near the terminal. 

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There is a heavy police presence at Grand Central on Sept. 16, 2026 due to an arrest. Citizen

Delays were reported on the Harlem, Hudson and New Haven Metro-North lines due to police activity at the terminal, according to the MTA. 

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information. 

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