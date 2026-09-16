Person arrested following police response at Grand Central Terminal, MTA says

A person is under arrest and several train lines delayed after a police response at Grand Central Terminal, the Metropolitan Transit Authority said.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The MTA said there was police activity on a Metro-North train at or near the terminal.

There is a heavy police presence at Grand Central on Sept. 16, 2026 due to an arrest. Citizen

Delays were reported on the Harlem, Hudson and New Haven Metro-North lines due to police activity at the terminal, according to the MTA.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.