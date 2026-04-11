Multiple injuries at Grand Central in reported shooting and stabbing, FDNY says

The New York City Fire Department said multiple people were injured in a reported shooting and stabbing at Grand Central on Saturday morning.

Officials said two people were hospitalized in critical condition and the NYPD issued an alert to avoid the surrounding area.

The MTA said that no uptown or downtown 4, 5 and 6 trains are stopping at Grand Central-42nd Street because of the police investigation.

Delays on the lines are expected.

CBS News New York has reached out to the NYPD for more information.

This is breaking news. Please stay with CBS News New York for updates.