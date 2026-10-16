L.I. church proposes 700-plus grave expansion as cemetery nears capacity

A historic Massapequa church on Long Island is seeking approval to expand its burial grounds, a proposal that has sparked concern among nearby residents.

Grace Episcopal Church says its centuries-old cemetery has room for only 14 more burials. Among those buried there is Major Thomas Jones, the 18th-century landowner for whom Jones Beach is named.

Church leaders are proposing an expansion that would add more than 700 burial plots to the front lawn of the church at the corner of Merrick Road and Cedar Shore Drive.

"A burial is a very important component of the Christian faith," said Tom Abbate, the church's zoning attorney. "It's something very traditional. And it's something we need to provide to our faith-based community."

Some residents are worried about increased burial activity, funeral services and the proximity of the proposed cemetery to nearby homes.

"I can understand the church wanting to have more graves, and I can also understand the neighbors there not wanting to be across the street from that," Massapequa resident Denise Strothman said.

Church officials say the new burial plots would be designed to blend into the landscape, with flat, ground-level markers rather than traditional upright headstones. The site would also include landscaping and arborvitae to create a visual buffer.

Some residents have voiced support for the proposal.

"Granted it's going to be hard to see, but we have to respect the souls that are no longer with us," said Massapequa resident Micha Mott.

A public hearing on the proposal has been adjourned until a local civic association meets to discuss and review the plan.