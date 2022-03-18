Gov. Kathy Hochul brushes aside questions about former governor Andrew Cuomo's hints he may run again

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul brushed aside questions Friday about former governor Andrew Cuomo's hints he may run against her.

She says she's got more important things to worry about.

"I am so focused right now on the next two weeks to get through a budget that'll take care of the needs of New Yorkers as we come through this pandemic, and I'll focus on the politics later on down the road. Right now, New Yorkers are counting on me to get the job done," Hochul said.

The budget is due April 1.

As for the former governor, when asked pointblank whether he will throw his hat in the ring, Cuomo said he's keeping his options open. He also said he might not run as a Democrat and could form his own party if he runs in November.