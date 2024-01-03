Gov. Phil Murphy targets Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Congress over asylum seeker crisis developing in New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy spoke out for the first time Wednesday on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending asylum seekers on chartered buses to New Jersey to skirt New York City's new regulations.

Almost 1,000 asylum seekers have been dropped off at Garden State train stations by chartered buses sent by Abbott since New Year's Eve, the governor said.

"The last thing we need is governors like Greg Abbott doing political stunts. This is not a time for stunts. This is a time to figure out a solution that's broad and comprehensive," Murphy said.

Secaucus, Fanwood and Edison have been some of the drop-off points.

Government sources told CBS New York a little over 700 of the 978 asylum seekers brought to the stations made their way to New York City, but dozens ended up staying in New Jersey with family, the Murphy said.

He's calling the situation under control for now.

"America needs comprehensive immigration reform, period, and shame on Congress for not having solved this long ago," Murphy said.

When asked about whether New Jersey has a plan, Murphy said, "There is a plan in place and that is that New York City has the federal resources and that's been deemed to be location."

However, Tony Agosto, a community activist in Newark, said asylum seekers started arriving well before this past weekend.

"We've seen a heavy increase, a very heavy increase. In fact, Christmas and New Year's we had a lot of people who didn't have a place to go and our church opened the doors and fed people who didn't have place to go eat," Agosto said.

Agosto's church is the Immaculate Heart of Mary. He said asylum seekers he has seen are from warm climates and startled by the cold temperatures.

"Getting them coats, getting them ready for the weather, getting them housing, food, medical attention. For most, it has been a struggle," Agosto said.

Murphy said he's in constant communication with New York to make sure the situation in New Jersey remains under control.