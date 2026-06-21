Man falls to death during Goose concert at Madison Square Garden, NYPD says

A concertgoer fell to his death during rock band Goose's performance Saturday at Madison Square Garden, the New York Police Department said.

Police said the 51-year-old man suffered fatal injuries after he fell from an elevated surface inside the Garden just before 10 p.m.

The man fell from the arena's 300 level, according to police sources.

He was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital after being found unconscious and unresponsive, the NYPD said.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight's show. We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support," Goose wrote in a statement on the band's Instagram account.

Goose is scheduled to perform Sunday night in New York City at SummerStage in Central Park.

CBS News New York has reached out to MSG for a statement.

Please stay with CBS News New York for updates on this developing story.