Beloved gnome bench stolen from Long Island City man's garden

A community in Queens is baffled by the sudden disappearance of their quirky local landmark - a gnome-themed painted bench that's been in the neighborhood for over a decade.

When Chris Carlson found gnomes in his basement, left by a previous owner, he decided to plant them outside. Soon, neighbors started leaving gnomes and figurines of their own.

"It became a thing," he said.

His corner of Long Island City rallied around his sidewalk art projects, especially his bench. Sparking curiosity and joy with a quote from writer Charles Bukowski, Carlson says the painted bench was open to all in need of a seat.

"You sit, you chill for a little bit, take it in, and move on," he said.

Until suddenly, he says, the bench disappeared while his family slept. He says his security camera glitched and caught nothing.

"I knew it was gone," he said.

For Carlson's wife Susan Phuvasitkul, the theft is heartbreaking.

"It made it feel like a community. It was like a place that people always came to and knew it was here," she said.

Carlson says he isn't angry.

"I'm more just let down," he said.

An outpouring of neighborhood support

The family says they've seen an outpouring of support from neighbors through posts online and visits to the house, sharing their appreciation for the bench.

"It was beautiful. It had a lovely message on it," Toan Do said. "That's really unfortunate. That's really sad."

One anonymous neighbor left a handwritten note of encouragement.

As for the potential thief, Phuvasitkul says, the gnomes may have their eye on karma.

"Bad juju for life, that's what you get," she said.

Some neighbors hope the bench gets returned.

"That would be weird. That would be fantastic if I just wake up and it's there, but I doubt it," Carlson said.

In time, he says, he'll find a new neighborhood landmark to replace it.

"There will be another bench, or something else," he said.

