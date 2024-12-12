New Jersey is among the states suing gun manufacturer Glock. Here's why.

N.J. is suing a major gunmaker over an add-on that can turn a handgun into a machine gun

NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey is suing a gunmaker Glock, claiming the company is allowing its handguns to be turned into machine guns.

The Garden State is not the only state filing the lawsuit.

Here's what the lawsuit claims

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin says Glock's popular 9mm handgun is easily converted into an illegal machine gun with what's known as a Glock switch.

"A switch enables a Glock to automatically fire up to 1,200 rounds per minute," Platkin said.

The lawsuit claims Glock knew about the black market add-ons for years and failed to make changes to its design.

"For decades, Glock has knowingly sold products that anyone with a screwdriver and a YouTube video can turn into a military-grade machine gun in a matter of minutes," Platkin said.

Minnesota also filed suit against Glock on Thursday.

The two Democratic attorneys general say homemade machine guns, Glocks in particular, are flooding American streets.

"The gun industry should not be profiting on other people's suffering"

About a year ago in Newark, one of those homemade Glock machine guns was used in a shooting. Police say 28 rounds were fired in just one second and three people were wounded.

"We are seeking an order that will stop Glock from continuing to market and distribute easily-switched handguns to civilian consumers in New Jersey, as well as restitution for the public harm Glock has caused," said Ravi Ramanathan, of the New Jersey Statewide Affirmative Firearms Enforcement Office.

Attorney and gun safety advocate Diane Dresdale said she hopes the lawsuit will save lives.

"These things are illegal and shouldn't even be on the streets. The gun industry should not be profiting on other people's suffering," Dresdale said.

CBS News New York reached out to Glock, which is based in Austria, for comment, but did not immediately hear back.