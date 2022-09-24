Global Citizen Festival taking place Saturday in Central Park

NEW YORK - Final preparations are underway in Central Park for Saturday's Global Citizen Festival.

Metallica, Mariah Carey and the Jonas Brothers will headline.

The event also includes a concert in Ghana, featuring Usher and H.E.R.

The 10th annual event is organized by the nonprofit Global Citizen, which is dedicated to end extreme poverty.

"The only way to our festival is taking action through the Global Citizen app," said David Beame of Global Citizen. "Tweeting world leaders and asking them to make commitments for the world's poor, educating yourself by watching different videos."

If you were not able to score a ticket, you can check out the Times Square art installation. It honors Global Citizen's sustainability and climate campaign. You'll find trees made of cardboard, newspaper, and other recyclable materials.