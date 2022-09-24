Watch CBS News
Local News

Global Citizen Festival taking place Saturday in Central Park

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Global Citizen Festival set for Central Park
Global Citizen Festival set for Central Park 00:50

NEW YORK - Final preparations are underway in Central Park for Saturday's Global Citizen Festival

Metallica, Mariah Carey and the Jonas Brothers will headline. 

The event also includes a concert in Ghana, featuring Usher and H.E.R.

The 10th annual event is organized by the nonprofit Global Citizen, which is dedicated to end extreme poverty. 

"The only way to our festival is taking action through the Global Citizen app," said David Beame of Global Citizen. "Tweeting world leaders and asking them to make commitments for the world's poor, educating yourself by watching different videos." 

If you were not able to score a ticket, you can check out the Times Square art installation. It honors Global Citizen's sustainability and climate campaign. You'll find trees made of cardboard, newspaper, and other recyclable materials. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 24, 2022 / 11:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.