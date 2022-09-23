10th annual Global Citizen Live concert comes to Central Park on Saturday

Global Citizen concert in Central Park will call for action

NEW YORK -- The 10th annual Global Citizen Live event will be held Saturday on the Great Lawn in Central Park.

The concert is a call to action to raise awareness, end extreme poverty and challenge people to change the world.

Free tickets were given out to 60,000 people who took a pledge and earned points through the Global Citizen app.

CBS2's Cindy Hsu spoke to Global Citizen President Liza Henshaw about this year's mission.

"We're very excited this year to be campaigning on women and girls and sustainability and the global food crisis that was created by the war in Ukraine," Henshaw said.

Gates open at 2 p.m.

Metallica, Mariah Carey and the Jonas Brothers are headlining the festival.

Tickets are no longer available.

For more information, visit globalcitizen.org/en/festival/nyc/2022.