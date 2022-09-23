Watch CBS News
Local News

10th annual Global Citizen Live concert comes to Central Park on Saturday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Global Citizen concert in Central Park will call for action
Global Citizen concert in Central Park will call for action 01:05

NEW YORK -- The 10th annual Global Citizen Live event will be held Saturday on the Great Lawn in Central Park.

The concert is a call to action to raise awareness, end extreme poverty and challenge people to change the world.

Free tickets were given out to 60,000 people who took a pledge and earned points through the Global Citizen app.

CBS2's Cindy Hsu spoke to Global Citizen President Liza Henshaw about this year's mission.

"We're very excited this year to be campaigning on women and girls and sustainability and the global food crisis that was created by the war in Ukraine," Henshaw said.

Watch the full interview

Global Citizen festival returns this weekend to Central Park 04:10

Gates open at 2 p.m.

Metallica, Mariah Carey and the Jonas Brothers are headlining the festival.

Tickets are no longer available.

For more information, visit globalcitizen.org/en/festival/nyc/2022.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 23, 2022 / 7:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.