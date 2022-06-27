Watch CBS News
Man accused of murdering food delivery worker Zhiwen Yan due in court, raising bail concerns

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - The man accused of killing a restaurant delivery worker in Queens is scheduled to appear in court on Monday amid concerns he could be released on bail

Authorities said Glenn Hirsch stalked and then shot Zhiwen Yan who was riding a scooter during a delivery in Forest Hills in April. 

Lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, said someone who poses a present danger should not be released on bail. 

The Queens District Attorney's Office said Hirsch, if released, would be under house arrest and electronic monitoring. Any violation could result in bail being revoked. 

