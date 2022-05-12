Queens community demands justice in fatal shooting of beloved deliveryman Zhiwen Yan

NEW YORK -- A Queens community still reeling from the loss of a beloved deliveryman is demanding justice.

Family and friends of Zhiwen Yan gathered for a vigil Wednesday night outside the Forest Hills restaurant where Yan worked.

They honored the 45-year-old father of three who was shot and killed less than two weeks ago. He was riding a scooter after making a delivery.

There have been no arrests.

Through a translator, the victim's wife called on police to act.

"He should have been able to watch his children growing up, but everything ended," she said. "We want New York City, give us an explanation."

Previously, police wanted to question a disgruntled customer at the victim's restaurant. Wednesday, police wouldn't comment whether that person was questioned, only saying the investigation is ongoing.