Resident at Long Island condo complex says he's "afraid for my life" after mudslide behind building

Recent rains have taken a dramatic toll on one condominium complex on Long Island.

One of the unit owners says he feels in danger, living on the edge of a steep drop-off.

Unit owner Patricio Aguirre says he feels in danger in his Glen Cove home, living on the edge of a steep drop-off.

"It's catastrophic," he said. "We are afraid. Sleeping is a bit trying."

The steep hill right behind his Breton Hills unit melted into a mudslide during last week's heavy rain, carving out a dramatic drop-off just steps from his condo.

"I'm afraid for my life," Aguirre said. "I'm 12 feet away from this precipice ... If it's going to rain, we cringe."

A Long Island resident says he feels in danger after rain in August 2026 caused a mudslide behind his condominium complex. CBS News New York

He's also fearful for people on the road below.

"What if there is another mudslide, and it goes down and causes death?" he said.

CBS News New York reached out to the property manager.

"Rest assured, there's no danger of the building going off the cliff," said Joe Iorio, with All Shore Management.

Still, Aguirre is demanding immediate action from the condo's builder and property manager beyond the sandbags and burlap recently put in place.

Breton Hills Homeowners Association President Joann Smith wants the city and the builder to determine what caused the crisis and remedy it.

"A retaining wall, there are a whole variety of things that have to be looked at, but looked at immediately," she said.

A Long Island resident says he feels in danger after rain in August 2026 caused a mudslide behind his condominium complex. CBS News New York

Officials with Glen Cove say the complex is private property, and they are working with the property management on an assessment.

Aguirre says that doesn't reassure him. He says his once-wider buffer has been shrinking for years due to inadequate drainage, improper grading and regular flooding.

"We have warned the builders, the sponsors since I moved in," he said. "Progressively, it was coming closer and closer."

All agree, however, there is no time to waste.