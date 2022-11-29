Long Island residents donating more than just money on Giving Tuesday

BALDWIN, N.Y. -- Tuesday is the 10th anniversary of Giving Tuesday, the worldwide generosity movement that takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Last year, 35 million people participated, donating $2.7 billion in the United States alone, but as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, the day encourages all types of generosity.

Giving comes in many forms.

Barbers-in-training in the Baldwin School District are using new skills to give the gift of confidence, donating real hair wigs to a shelter.

"Whether it's for a job interview or just going out and feeling good about yourself," barbering teacher Daniel Wallace said.

"I don't want to just do it on Giving Tuesday, I want to do it every day," student Braydon Castro said.

They're also offering free men's cuts for the community every Wednesday.

To schedule a free cut, call 516-434-6991 to make an appointment.

It's all in the the spirit of Giving Tuesday, which encourages everyone to not only open their wallet but their hearts.

"It really is about giving of time, giving of a talent, giving of goods. There is a place and space for everyone," said Celeste Flores, with Giving Tuesday, U.S. communities. "The act of a person giving only money on Giving Tuesday is actually a small fraction of people."

From its start at the 92nd Street Y a decade ago, Giving Tuesday has raised $10 billion for U.S. nonprofits, but also, last year, 10 million Americans donated time and 9.7 million donated goods.

At Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Ronkonkoma, bins are filling up with donated food and books. Even a $1 donation to pose with Santa Paws makes a difference.

"I think it should be this way all year long, and it's time for people to start caring about each other," donor Doug McMaster said.

The organization, which recently got a nearly half billion dollar donation from Mackenzie Scott, says it's not just about money.

"Volunteering is very important. In our houses, about 500 people will volunteer," said Habitat for Humanity of Long Island CEO Lee Silberman.

To donate or volunteer, visit habitatliny.org.

Little Shelter in Huntington uses Giving Tuesday to launch the vital year-end giving season and remind the public how their actions can help.

"When you adopt, you're saving a life, and you're not just saving that one life; you open up another space for us here at the shelter," said the shelter's executive director David Ceely.

To donate or volunteer, visit littleshelter.org.

What started as a simple idea of just doing good is now in 85 countries. The message: no act of giving is too small and everyone has something to give.

The Giving Tuesday organization says its goal is to encourage generosity year round, noting there are 52 Tuesdays every year.