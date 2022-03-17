Gerald Brevard, suspect accused of shooting homeless men, makes first court appearance

NEW YORK -- The man accused of shooting men experiencing homelessness in New York and Washington, D.C., killing two of them, made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Gerald Brevard appeared before a judge in Washington on a charge of first-degree murder.

He was ordered to remain in custody.

The 30-year-old was arrested Tuesday at a gas station.

Investigators also believe Brevard is behind two attacks in New York, but he has not been charged here yet.