Gerald Brevard, suspect accused of shooting homeless men, makes first court appearance
NEW YORK -- The man accused of shooting men experiencing homelessness in New York and Washington, D.C., killing two of them, made his first court appearance Wednesday.
Gerald Brevard appeared before a judge in Washington on a charge of first-degree murder.
He was ordered to remain in custody.
The 30-year-old was arrested Tuesday at a gas station.
Investigators also believe Brevard is behind two attacks in New York, but he has not been charged here yet.
