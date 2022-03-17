Watch CBS News

Gerald Brevard, suspect accused of shooting homeless men, makes first court appearance

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect in homeless men attacks appears in D.C. Court 00:22

NEW YORK -- The man accused of shooting men experiencing homelessness in New York and Washington, D.C., killing two of them, made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Gerald Brevard appeared before a judge in Washington on a charge of first-degree murder.

He was ordered to remain in custody.

The 30-year-old was arrested Tuesday at a gas station.

Investigators also believe Brevard is behind two attacks in New York, but he has not been charged here yet.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 16, 2022 / 9:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.