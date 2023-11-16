What does the ethics report on Rep. George Santos mean for voters in Nassau County and Queens?

NEW YORK -- The House Ethics Committee released a scathing report on Rep. George Santos and his alleged conduct.

The investigation found "substantial evidence" of wrongdoing by the Republican congressman, whose district includes northern Nassau County on Long Island and a portion of Queens.

The allegations against Santos have raised numerous questions about whether he should remain in office.

Is George Santos running for reelection?

Santos said he will not run for reelection in 2024 after the House Ethics Committee released its report.

The reality is, Santos hasn't been able to do much for his constituents. His big-ticket issues, like trying to end the SALT tax, have no sponsors and are going nowhere, CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer reported.

Will George Santos resign?

Santos has pleaded not guilty to nearly two dozen federal charges and has repeatedly said he will not resign. He told CBS New York that he will continue to serve as long as he can.

It's possible Santos prefers to remain in office while fighting the charges, but his days in Congress appear be numbered.

Will George Santos be expelled from Congress?

Santos survived an expulsion vote in the House two weeks ago. But Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, a fellow Long Island Republican, intends to introduce another resolution to expel Santos from Congress.

Very few people have ever been expelled from Congress. Most were expelled for supporting the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y., Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

What happens if George Santos is expelled?

If Santos is expelled, there would be an immediate special election to replace him. In a special election to replace Santos, Democrats and Republicans would each pick a candidate to go head-to-head.

It seems Democrat Tom Suozzi, who represented the district immediately before Santos and did not run for reelection, is a leading contender. Suozzi announced his intention to run in 2024 before the report was released and other Democrats dropped out to endorse him.

Still, it's too early to tell who either party would back in a special election, which is bound to be a hotly-contested race.