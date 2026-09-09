Rookie Lombard hits 1st career grand slam as Yankees beat Rockies 6-1

Rookie George Lombard Jr. became the second-youngest player in Yankees' history to hit a grand slam as New York beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Aaron Judge singled in the third for his first hit since returning from a broken rib a day earlier and had another hit in the eighth before being lifted for a pinch runner. Judge went 2 for 4 and his only chance in right field was a catch on Kyle Karros near the foul line in the fourth.

Luis García Jr. homered in the second off Colorado starter Tomoyuki Sugano (12-9), and Cody Bellinger went deep in the eighth.

New York starter Will Warren (10-5) won his second straight start, allowing one run and four hits in six innings with a walk and eight strikeouts. He won consecutive starts for the first time since May 12-19.

Following a walk by Spencer Jones, Lombard lifted a 1-0 slider into the right field seats for a 5-0 lead for New York's first grand slam since Ben Rice cleared the bases at Baltimore on Sept. 21. It also was New York's first grand slam at home since Bellinger against the Mets on May 18, 2025.

At 21 years, 99 days, Lombard became the youngest Yankee to hit a grand slam since Mickey Mantle (20 years, 283 days) connected against Chuck Stobbs of the White Sox at Comiskey Park on July 29, 1952.

New York began the day four games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East and moved four ahead of Boston for the top AL wild card.

Connor Norby homered in the fifth for the Rockies (55-90), who reached 90 losses for the fifth straight season. The Rockies finished with five hits and lost their sixth straight road game.

Sugano allowed five runs and four hits in six innings in his fourth straight loss.

Up next

Colorado RHP Ryan Feltner (5-9, 5.91 ERA) opposes New York LHP Max Fried (4-4, 2.73) in the finale of the three-game series Thursday night.