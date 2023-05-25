3 years after George Floyd's murder, President Biden urges Congress "to enact meaningful police reform"

George Floyd murdered 3 years ago this week George Floyd murdered 3 years ago this week 04:30

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three years after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, President Joe Biden said there is still work to be done on police reform.

Chauvin murdered Floyd on May 25, 2020, kneeling on him for more than 9 minutes while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe.

"As a Nation, may we ensure that George Floyd's legacy and the legacy of so many others we also honor every day are not solely about their deaths, but what we do to honor their memory," Biden said on Thursday.

Chauvin and three other former officers -- Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane -- have been convicted on both state and federal charges for their roles in Floyd's death. All four have received their federal sentences, while Thao awaits his state sentencing. Earlier this month, Chauvin appealed his state conviction to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Earlier this year, the Minneapolis City Council approved a court-enforceable settlement agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights that will alter the city's policing practices. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara has said that no officer will ever wear Chauvin's badge number again.

Last year on the date of Floyd's murder, Biden signed an executive order designed to strengthen accountability in federal law enforcement agencies.

Still, Biden says there is more to be done "to fight for police accountability."

"I urge Congress to enact meaningful police reform and send it to my desk. I will sign it," the president said. "I will continue to do everything in my power to fight for police accountability in Congress, and I remain willing to work with Republicans and Democrats alike on genuine solutions."

