Major gas leak reported in Union City, New Jersey

By Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

UNION CITY, N.J. -- Evacuations are underway because of a reported gas leak in Union City, New Jersey. 

Police and utility crews are on the scene at the intersection of Summit Avenue and 26th Street, where a gas line reportedly ruptured Thursday morning. 

Video from Chopper 2 showed debris spewing into the air at the intersection. Multiple streets nearby are closed. 

There was no word on what may have caused it, but signs and equipment near the scene indicate there was construction in the area. It was unclear if utility work was being done. 

CBS New York reached out to PSEG and the Hudson County Fire Department for more details. We are waiting to hear back. 

This is breaking news. Check for updates. 

