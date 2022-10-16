Watch CBS News
Funeral held in East Orange, N.J. for Letrell Duncan, high school basketball star killed by gun violence

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was a final goodbye Saturday for a New Jersey teen, whose life was tragically cut short due to gun violence.

Family, friends and community leaders gathered in East Orange for the wake and funeral of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan. The high school sophomore and standout basketball player was shot and killed on Oct. 3 while walking home school.

Duncan was remembered as an impressive young man who was loved by many.

Local leaders are using this difficult time to call for unity and peace.

"He was outstanding. He was a good kid," coach Jerome Miller said. "I've watched him play biddy ball through high school. I'm gonna miss him."

"We're all going to band together to support his family, support our community," Mayor Ted Green said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

