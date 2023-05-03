Freehold Regional High School District cutting bus service for thousands of students next school year

FREEHOLD, N.J. -- Parents in Monmouth County are facing some painful budget cuts for the upcoming school year.

More than 3,000 high school students in the Freehold Regional High School District are losing their bus service.

Only students who live 2.5 miles or more from their school will qualify for courtesy busing.

The district's six high schools serve more than 10,000 students from eight county municipalities.

Officials estimate the cuts will save the district $3.5 million.